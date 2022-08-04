Apple’s upcoming order tracking feature visualized

One of the pivotal parts of the iOS 16 upgrade is the ability to track packages and orders directly from the Wallet app, and while we already have our hands on the OS beta, none of the merchants have the feature supported yet, making it completely unusable.

It’s likely that merchants will support the feature closer to the public launch of iOS 16. However, we recently got our first glimpse at the UI in action thanks to Apple publishing sample payloads as examples in its developer documentation, as shared by 9to5Mac.

According to the publication, when you place an order, it will automatically be added to the Wallet app, whereas orders can also be added to the Wallet app manually via a link. From there, merchants can push order updates to the app automatically, with push notifications enabled for supporting partners.

The order screen in the Wallet app will show information like order status, expected date of arrival, tracking status, a list of items in the order with thumbnails, and more, according to 9to5Mac.

Order data is end-to-end encrypted and is synced to the Wallet via iCloud, which means your order history will be available for you to go through weeks and months after your order has been delivered.

Learn about other new features coming with iOS 16 via the link below:

Image credit: 9to5Mac

Source: Apple, Via: 9to5Mac