Xbox Game Pass Family Plan subscription reportedly in the works

Microsoft reportedly plans to introduce a new family plan subscription option for Xbox Game Pass.

According to Windows Central, multiple sources have confirmed the company is looking into options to launch an Xbox Game Pass Family Plan. The report claims that the new plan will arrive sometime later this year.

“According to trusted sources familiar with Microsoft‘s efforts, we can now confirm that Xbox is moving ahead with an Xbox Game Pass Family Plan, which should be set to launch sometime this year,” the report states.

The report claims that the highest tier of the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan will grant access to five players for games across the entire Xbox Game Pass library. Pricing and availability for the family plan has not been revealed. However, it’s likely that subscribing to the family plan will be cheaper than paying the subscription of five individual accounts.

It also still remains to be seen if Microsoft will launch the family plan globally or if it will receive a regional rollout. Additionally, it’s not yet known if the new plan covers access to both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. The other unknown is how it will integrate into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass currently grants access to a library of over 100 games in a Netflix-style subscription service. Additionally, the service also enables access to online services, cloud saves, and Xbox Games with Gold titles each month. Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Android and iOS. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass cost $11.99/month, respectively.

Nintendo currently offers a family plan for its Switch Online subscription service. A 12-month subscription of the family membership costs $44.99 and supports eight Nintendo Accounts.