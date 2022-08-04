Bell partners with Ontario government to expand fibre internet footprint

Bell has entered a partnership with the Government of Ontario to give 117,000 homes in the province access to its fibre internet.

Bell will invest $650 million under Ontario’s Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP). The government is investing $484 million.

Under the AHSIP auction, Bell won lots in Bracebridge, Carleton Place, French River, Hastings Highlands, Huntsville, Kenora, Madoc, McKellar, Mississippi Mills, Nipissing, Renfrew, Sundridge, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

Bell will deploy its network to 80,000 homes under the program by 2025. The broadband giant will further fund fibre deployment to 37,000 homes and businesses surrounding its AHSIP build.

Once completed, residents and businesses will have access to 100 percent fibre connections with download speeds up to 3Gbps.

“Bell is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario on this historic initiative to bring our all-fibre broadband network to even more hard-to-reach communities across the province,” Mirko Bibic, Bell’s CEO, said.

The company has plans to expand its fibre footprint in 2022 and connect 900,000 homes and businesses across the country. Bell has already announced expansions in several locations, including Kingsville, Ontario, and dozens of communities in New Brunswick.

