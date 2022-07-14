Bell is bringing its pure fibre internet to Kingsville, Ontario by 2023

Bell is expanding its fibre internet reach in Ontario by bringing it to the sleepy southwestern city of Kingsville.

This expansion is part of Bell’s plan to bring fibre internet to additional homes and businesses. Approximately 5,000 locations in Kingsville will gain access to Bell’s fibre by 2023.

Bell is fully funding the expansion to provide 100 percent fibre access with download speeds up to 1.5Gbps. Fibe TV will also be accessible through this expansion.

“At a time when fast and reliable internet connections are more important than ever, we’re proud to bring our pure fibre connection to over 5,000 households and businesses in Kingsville,” Bruce Furlong, Bell’s senior vice president of network, said in a press release. “Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout the country and across our footprint.”

The Kingsville expansion is part of Bell’s commitments to a historic two-year capital expenditure program. This program is now in its second year and accelerating Bell’s broadband fibre rollout. It’s also seen $10 billion invested in the further rollout of 5G and rural networking in Canada.

Bell recently announced its deployment of 5G+. Starting in Toronto, Bell says it hopes to take advantage of the 3500MHz spectrum to provide “peak theoretical download speeds of up to 3Gbps in select areas.”

Source: Bell Canada