Bell expands fibre internet service across dozens of New Brunswick communities

Bell is expanding its pure fibre internet service across 25 communities in New Brunswick.

The expansion will impact 20,000 locations and provide download speeds of 1.5Gbps and access to Bell’s other services, including Fibe TV.

Bell will complete the expansion by the end of the year. The move is part of the company’s capital expenditure acceleration program, which has already made the service available to 7,200 locations in the communities of Hampton, Lamèque, Miscou, Memramcook, Saint-Louis-de-Kent and Scoudouc. Bell will make the service available “soon” to 1,600 locations in Kingston Peninsula and the remaining communities by year’s end.

Bell will notify residents when the service is available to them.

“Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout New Brunswick and across our footprint,” Glen LeBlanc, Bell’s chief financial officer, said.

Bell has made similar expansion announcements for the Ontario municipalities of Guelph and Pickering.

Source: Bell