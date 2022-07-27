Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in August 2022

Every month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus service.

As part of a recent revamp, it’s now broken up into three tiers, with ‘Essential’ being the new name for the base version of PS Plus which is identical to the previous one. The more expensive ‘Extra’ and ‘Premium’ memberships offer everything included with Essential, plus bigger game catalogues and other perks.

With that in mind, here are the three games coming to PS Plus Essential in August 2022.

To start, the RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon and skateboarder Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle will be offered on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, the puzzle-platform horror title Little Nightmares will be available through PS Plus on PS4.

PS Plus subscribers will be able to claim all three titles for free from August 2nd to September 16th.

Additionally, PlayStation has confirmed that the seven other Yakuza games will eventually be available through the higher PS Plus tiers, starting with 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 in August.

For more on PS Plus, check out what came to Essential and Extra and Premium this month.

Image credit: Activision

Source: PlayStation