Here are the games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in July

Sony has announced the first batch of new PlayStation Plus games for ‘Extra’ and ‘Premium’ members arriving on the subscription service in July, with titles like Assassin’s Creed Unity, Marvel’s Avengers and Saints Row IV included.
The new additions will be available to Extra and Premium subscribers on July 19th, with two extra “classic” titles exclusively for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.
Check out the titles coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members below:
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5, PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers | PS5, PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
Check out the classics Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium members below:
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)
PlayStation Plus Essential costs $69/year, Extra costs $114/year and Premium costs $139/year.
Imnage credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation