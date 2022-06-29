Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in July 2022

Every month, PlayStation offers a handful of games to its PlayStation Plus subscription service at no additional cost.

Note that these games are being offered through PS Plus’ base ‘Essential’ tier.

This month’s lineup is led by Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on both PS4 and PS5, which was co-developed by Quebec City’s Beenox. The other free games are Man of Medan (PS4) and Arcadegeddon (PS4 and PS5).

All three games will be free with PS Plus from July 5th to August 1st.

It’s important to note that new titles will also be regularly added to the recently revamped PS Plus’ higher tiers, Extra and Premium. However, specific games have not yet been confirmed for July.

In the meantime, June’s free PS Plus Essential games can be found here. For more on the new PS Plus, check out our hands-on impressions.

Image credit: Activision

Source: PlayStation