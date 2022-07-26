Bell unveils new Fibe TV update

Bell has released several new features through Fibe TV, bringing together live TV, on-demand offerings, and apps through its voice remote.

The new Fibe TV update connects users to the latest Google Android TV technology, granting them access to more than 7,000 apps from Google Play. The voice remote is now powered by Google Assistant, allowing users to search for movies and shows, control smart devices, and get answers to their questions.

Users can also now find TV shows and movies through universal search. The feature allows people to see search results across Fibe TV and supported platforms, eliminating the need to switch between streaming apps to find content to watch.

The new Cloud PVR feature allows users to record up to 10 shows simultaneously and save them for a year. The new Fibe TV remote also features shortcut buttons to access streaming services, including Crave, Netflix, and Prime Video.

The features are available for residential customers in Ontario and Quebec.

Image credit: Bell

Source: Bell