PM appoints Philippe Dufresne as new Privacy Commissioner

Canada has a new Privacy Commissioner.

Philippe Dufresne will begin his role on June 27th, taking the position over from Daniel Therrien after his mandate ended earlier this month. Dufresne will fill the role for the seven-year term.

Dufresne told a House of Commons committee earlier this month new legislation should categorize privacy as a “fundamental right,” The Canadian Press reported.

Prior to his appointment, Dufresne served as the Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel of the House of Commons.

