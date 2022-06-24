Twitter rolls out caption feature on iOS and Android

Twitter has made its closed caption toggle available on iOS and Android.

The feature, which has long been available on the web, allows users to turn on captions for its video player. Users can tap the “CC” button on videos with captions available to activate the feature.

The company started testing the feature in April with a small group of iOS users.

While available in the past, accessing captions wasn’t simple. A variety of factors went into play, including turning captions on through accessibility settings or ensuring that the sound on your device was turned off.

The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android! Tap the “CC” button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on. https://t.co/GceKv68wvi — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 23, 2022

While the update certainly makes it easier to access captions, it’s important to remember video creators play an important role in delivering the feature, as they’re responsible for adding captions that will show up on Twitter’s mobile app.

Source: The Verge