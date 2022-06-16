fbpx
Xbox announces Summer Game Fest Demos will be available from June 21-27

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 16, 20227:03 PM EDT
Xbox has announced that its ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo offerings will run from June 21st – 27th. The event offers more than 30 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Xbox says it will announce the full list closer to June 21st, but below are some of the key titles:

  • Batora: Lost Haven
  • Broken Pieces
  • Severed Steel
  • Tinykin

The demos will be available on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be republished to the demo channel later, but many will disappear at the end of the week.

Additionally, these game demos are more like “show floor demos” and are not indicative of the final product, says Microsoft.

Source: Xbox

