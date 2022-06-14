Select Apple Watch models now on sale for Father’s Day

Ahead of the most important event of the year, Father’s Day, Amazon Canada and Apple have reduced the price of select Apple Watch models.
These prices below will be around for a couple days and you can check them out below:
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm), Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band for $249
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm), Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band for $209 (save 16%)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm), Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band for $209 (save 13%)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm), Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band for $339 (save 8%)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Refurbished) for $175.48 (save 12%)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm), Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band (Renewed) for #339.91 (save $40)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada