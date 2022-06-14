fbpx
Say goodbye to Pokémon Wave Hello

The app launched back in 2019 alongside the Pixel 4 series' Soli sensors

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 14, 202210:46 AM EDT
Google has removed the Pokémon Wave Hello app from the Play Store.

Pokémon Wave Hello launched alongside the Pixel 4 back in 2019 and used the Pixel 4’s Soli Motion Sense technology, which allowed users to wave at new generation-8 Pokémon, like Pikachu or Scorbunny.

It’s worth noting that is different than the Pokémon live wallpaper that’s available in the “Come Alive” section of the Google wallpaper app. The live wallpaper remains available on Pixel 4 and 4 XL devices.

Image Credit: Bulbapedia

As noted by 9to5Google, the app is no longer in the store. Pokémon Wave Hello was published under the Developed by Google account, which hosts AR Stickers.

Source: 9to5Google

