Here are all of the Canadian games shown off at Summer Game Fest 2022

After much anticipation, Summer Game Fest (SGF) has come to a close, bringing with it reveals like Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 1 remake and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

But what you might not have realized is that several of the games featured during SGF hail from Canada — especially fitting considering Geoff Keighley, the producer of the show, hails from Markham, Ontario.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all of the Canadian games that were shown off:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II*

A lengthy campaign demo for this year’s Call of Duty was shown off, featuring firefights on an oil rig. While the game is primarily developed by California-based Infinity Ward, Quebec City-based Beenox is handling the PC port, as it’s done with past Call of Duty titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022 on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

It’s time for a real chilly thriller!! Fresh from an exclusive reveal at #SummerGameFest, feast your eyes on brand new gameplay from The Delicious Last Course. Presenting…Mortimer Freeze in Snow Cult Scuffle! We hope you enjoy this small taste of what awaits on June 30! pic.twitter.com/9Y1zsW4tL1 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) June 9, 2022

Oakville, Ontario’s Studio MDHR showed brief gameplay footage of a boss fight from its hotly anticipated Cuphead DLC, The Delicious Last Course. In it, you can see the new playable character Ms. Chalice face off against Mortimer Freeze, a deadly sentient fridge. Maja Moldenhauer, the game’s Canadian producer and artist, also took to the stage to briefly talk about the DLC.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will hit PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30th, 2022.

Gotham Knights

Fleur Marty, executive producer at Quebec’s Warner Bros. Montreal, joined the show virtually to introduce a new trailer for the team’s Batman game, Gotham Knights.

The footage was focused on Nightwing, one of four playable characters alongside Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood.

Gotham Knights will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Nightingale

Edmonton-based Inflexion Games, a new studio led by former BioWare (Mass Effect) general manager Aaron Flynn, dropped a fresh look at its new IP, Nightingale.

It’s a shared world survival-crafting title featuring a Victorian fantasy setting.

Nightingale is set to release on PC in late 2022.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Fans of old-school beat ’em up games got a Summer Game Fest treat from Montreal-based Tribute with its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Shredder’s Revenge.

The trailer confirmed a six-player co-operative mode, as well as a release date.

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge will release on June 16th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One (and Xbox Game Pass), Nintendo Switch and PC.

Warframe: Duviri Paradox

London, Ontario’s Digital Extremes unveiled the expansion to its massively popular action-RPG-shooter game, Warframe.

The teaser was brief, however, with Digital Extremes promising a more extensive look at Duviri Paradox‘s “reality-bending open-world” at the Tennocon Warframe convention on July 16th. However, there was also a brief fun exchange between Megan Everett, the game’s community manager, and Keighley.

“My fellow Canadian!” Everett said, to which Keighley replied “I know, we always have these Canadian teams on the show — I don’t how that works out!”

Hon. mention: The aforementioned The Last of Us remake is being co-directed by Quebec’s own Matthew Gallant, a veteran developer at California-based Naughty Dog.

Those were all of the Canadian games shown at Summer Game Fest. However, the show had many more titles as well — the full list of those can be found here. As well, a breakdown of June’s major gaming events, including the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, can be found here.

Image credit: Studio MDHR

*It’s important to note that Activision Blizzard, the parent company of Beenox and the publisher of the Call of Duty series, is currently embroiled in a slew of controversies. In particular, the company has been hit with multiple lawsuits pertaining to an alleged toxic work culture in which many employees, especially women, have been harassed and abused.

Company CEO Bobby Kotick has also been accused of working to cover up these incidents, including, in one instance, threatening to have an assistant killed. While Activision Blizzard has said it’s working on improving its work culture, it remains to be seen what meaningful changes will be made, especially amid Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of the company.