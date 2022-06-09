The Last of Us Part 1 remake coming to PS5 on September 2

The long-rumoured remake of The Last of Us will release on PS5 on September 2nd, 2022.

After being leaked by PlayStation’s own online ‘Direct’ retail store, the game was formally unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Overall, it looks virtually identical to the original 2013 PS3 action-adventure title, just with prettier graphics. This means it will tell the same story: grizzled smuggler Joel escorting a teenager named Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America. However, previous reports suggested that the remake will feature the enhanced combat mechanics introduced in 2020’s The Last of Us Part II, which we don’t get to see in the trailer.

That said, PlayStation has confirmed that this revamped gameplay will indeed be featured:

“Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.”

In any case, the September launch lines up with previous rumours that the remake was coming in late 2022. Word first surfaced on the remake in April 2021 as part of a larger Bloomberg report on PlayStation’s push for more blockbuster games.

Of course, releasing The Last of Us remake also helps PlayStation further capitalize on HBO’s live-action adaptation of the series, which is set for a 2023 release. The show, which stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, has been filming in Calgary for the past year.

At Summer Game Fest, PlayStation also confirmed that Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who portrayed Joel and Ellie in the games, will have undisclosed roles in the HBO series. A new image from the show was also revealed.