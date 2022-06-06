Here are the trailers from Netflix Geeked Week’s Series Showcase

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ kicked off today with its Series Showcase. The event featured trailers for new TV shows and continuing series like The Sandman, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Manifest and more.

Tomorrow Netflix will hold its Film Showcase starting at 12pm ET/9am PT. You can check out the full Netflix Geeked Week Schedule, here.

Below are the trailers released as part of the Series Showcase below:

Wednesday Addams – Coming Soon

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – 2022

The Midnight Club – October 7th, 2022

The Imperfects – Coming Soon

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Wrap Up – Coming Soon

Locke and Key Season 3 – August 10th, 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 – Coming Soon

Warrior Nun Season 2 – This Winter

Manifest Season 4 – Coming Soon

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 (Bloopers)

All of us are dead: Season 2

One Piece: Set Sneak Peek

Resident Evil – July 14th, 2022

1899 – Coming Soon

The Sandman – August 5th

First Kill – June 10th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdFOJ4poWh4