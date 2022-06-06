Apple’s 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is WWDC’s low-key best reveal

Apple revealed its powerful M2 chip, a refreshed MacBook Air and feature-packed new versions of its various operating systems at WWDC 2022, but one announcement likely flew under the radar for most — the tech giant’s 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter.

The unique plug has been rumoured for months, but it was finally officially revealed during Apple’s keynote. Thanks to its ample wattage, the power brick can charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 27W and another device at the same time. In my case, I’d likely use the power brick to charge my iPhone 13 Pro and my Apple Watch Series 7 simultaneously.

Of course, in true Apple fashion, the pricey adapter doesn’t include a USB-C cable. It’s also worth noting that the accessory supports USB-C Power Delivery technology with the input of 100V-240V/1.0A and output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A.

Apple says that the new adapter will be included in some M2-powered MacBook Air configurations. On its own, the new dual charger costs $79.

Interestingly, it’s also available in a ‘Compact’ variant that includes rear-mounted USB-C ports. The standard version looks more like a MacBook power brick with two USB-C ports. The release dates for both versions of the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter are still unknown.

For all of the Apple news from WWDC 2022, follow this link.

Image credit: Apple

Via: 9to5Mac