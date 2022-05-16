Last call for those looking to pick up Apple 7th-gen iPod Touch

After more than 20 years, May 10th officially marked the retirement of Apple’s iPod line. And while iPod stocks have since depleted on Apple’s website, there is one spot where you can secure an iPod for memorabilia.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Curiosity,’ The Source still has some of the 2019-released seventh-gen iPod Touch in stock. Check out what’s available at The Source below:

Now, of course, you don’t necessarily need to buy an iPod, considering that you can still get an iPhone 8 for a cheaper price at Best Buy. But if you want to get one just for memorabilia, now is likely the last chance.

Check out all the iPods left in stock at The Source here.

Image credit: The Source

Source: The Source Via: RedFlagDeals