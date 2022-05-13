Letterkenny spin-off Shoresy is now available on Crave

Whether you’re a skid, hick, or Amish, it doesn’t matter because it’s the hockey bros’ time to shine with Letterkenny’s spin season Shoresy now available on Crave.

The Canadian series focuses on the mysterious character with the quickest jabs in all of Ontario, Shoresy, played by Jared Keeso (who also plays Wayne in the main series).

Additionally, Shoresy stars Tasya Teles, Keilani Elizabeth, Ryan McDonell, Jordan Nolan and more.

In the main series, Shoresy’s face is never seen, but he’s often working out butt naked or in the washroom stall ripping on the hockey bro characters Jonsey (played by Andrew Herr) and Riley (played by Dylan Playfair). In the Shoresy trailer, we finally get to see the face that matches the voice, and it’s none other than Jared Keeso.

Of course, we all knew the face behind the voice, but I would be surprised if there were no jokes about the two characters being played by the same actor in the series.

Crave subscription starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, including access to HBO content like The Matrix Resurrections.

A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc

Learn more about what’s coming to Crave in May, here.