Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 2-8]

Amazon Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy [Amazon Original]

Picking up after Amazon’s Bosch police procedural series, Bosch has retired from the LAPD and now works as an investigator for Chandler.

The spin-off was developed by Bosch executive producer Eric Overmyer and author Michael Connelly and once again stars Titus Welliver as Bosch, Madison Lintz as Maddie and Mimi Rogers as Chandler.

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: May 6th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Four episodes (45 to 54 minutes each)

Stream Bosch: Legacy here.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith [Amazon Original]

The first in a recently unveiled slate of Canadian Prime Video content, this true crime doc from Welland, Ontario filmmaker Nathalie Bibeau (The Walrus and the Whistleblower) explores the unsolved 1974 murder of a 22-year-old woman in Oshawa, Ontario.

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: May 6th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (41 to 51 minutes each)

Stream The Unsolve Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith here.

The Wilds (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

A new island of teenage boys is thrown into the mix with the girls, who must all try to survive the social experiment.

The Wilds was created by Sarah Streicher (Marvel’s Daredevil) and stars an ensemble cast that includes Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy), Shannon Berry (Hunters), Fort Erie, Ontario’s Jenna Clause (Cold Brook) and Sarah Pidgeon (Gotham).

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: May 6th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (53 to 58 minutes each)

Stream The Wilds here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

The Staircase

A novelist is accused of killing his wife, who was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their home.

Based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s 2004 true crime docuseries of the same name, The Staircase was created by Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) and stars Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Dane DeHaan (Lisey’s Story), Olivia DeJonge (The Society) and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).

Crave premiere date: May 5th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: True crime drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour eeach)

Stream The Staircase here.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This Star Trek Discovery spin-off follows Captain Christopher Pike and the U.S.S. Enterprise crew as they explore new worlds in the decade prior to the original Star Trek series.

Strange New Worlds was created by Star Trek Discovery‘s Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and stars Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, all reprising their roles from Discovery. It’s worth noting that Vancouver-raised Adrian Holmes (Bel-Air) appears in the recurring role of the first Enterprise captain Robert April and Montreal’s Dan Jeannotte as James T. Kirk’s brother Sam. Additionally, Strange New Worlds was filmed in Mississauga, Ontario.

The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Crave premiere date: May 5th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every week)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]

For May the 4th (AKA “Star Wars Day”), Lucasfilm has released a documentary on the making of The Book of Boba, featuring director Robert Rodriguez, star Temuera Morrison and more.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 4th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Meltdown: Three Mile Island [Netflix]

Director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) examines the partial meltdown of Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island, Unit 2 (TMI-2) reactor — the most significant accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant history.

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 4th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (41 to 48 minutes each)

Stream Meltdown: Three Mile Island here.

The Pentaverate [Netflix Original]

A Canadian journalist gets to the bottom of a secret society that has been influencing the world for years.

A spin-off of Toronto-born Mike Myers’ film So I Married an Axe Murderer, The Pentaverate was created by Myers and stars Myers as the journalist and several other characters, Ken Jeong (Community), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) and Debi Mazar (Entourage).

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 5th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (21 to 31 minutes each)

Stream The Pentaverate here.

Wild Babies [Netflix Original]

Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech) narrates this documentary about the adventures of baby lions, elephants penguins and more.

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 5th, 2022

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (27 to 30 minutes each)

Stream Wild Babies here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Image credit: CBS