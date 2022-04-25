fbpx
Resources

Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in May 2022

The long-awaited "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is getting a special two-episode premiere at the end of the month

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Apr 25, 202211:16 AM EDT
0 comments
Ewan McGregor in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series watching from behind a corner

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada.

Highlights include the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi (co-starring Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen and directed by Toronto’s Deborah Chow), Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

See below for the full list:

May 4th

  • Better Things (Season 5) [Star]
  • Cupid (Season 1) [Star]
  • Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]
  • Fresh Off the Boat (Seasons 1-6) [Star]
  • October Road (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

May 6th

  • The Joy Luck Club [Star]
  • The Object of My Affection [Star]
  • What A Man [Star]
  • When In Rome [Star]
  • Where the Heart Is [Star]

May 11th

  • Abbott Elementary (Season 1) [Star]
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Moon Knight [Disney+ Original]
  • Rebel [Star]
  • Something Bit Me! (Season 1)
  • The Quest [Disney+ Original]
  • This Is Us (Seasons 1-3) [Star]
  • The Wizard of Paws (Season 2)

May 13th

  • The Blue Max [Star]
  • Sneakerella [Disney+ Original]
  • Taps [Star]

May 18th

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, five episodes)
  • Dave (Season 2) [Star]
  • I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (Season 1)
  • One Mississippi (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

May 20th

  • Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers
  • The King of Comedy [Star]
  • Man on Fire [Star]
  • Shook
  • The Valet [Star Original]

May 25th

  • The Con [Star]
  • Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

May 27th

  • Brubaker [Star]
  • Heat [Star]
  • Hubbie’s Cosmic Journey
  • L.A. Confidential [Star]
  • The Negotiator [Star]
  • Mission Pluto
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi [Disney+ Original] (special two-episode premiere, then one new episode every subsequent Wednesday)
  • Once Upon in a Time in America [Star]
  • We Feed People [Disney+ Original]

May 31st

  • Pistol [Star Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

Comments