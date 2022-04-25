Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in May 2022

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada.
Highlights include the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi (co-starring Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen and directed by Toronto’s Deborah Chow), Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers
See below for the full list:
May 4th
- Better Things (Season 5) [Star]
- Cupid (Season 1) [Star]
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]
- Fresh Off the Boat (Seasons 1-6) [Star]
- October Road (Seasons 1-2) [Star]
May 6th
- The Joy Luck Club [Star]
- The Object of My Affection [Star]
- What A Man [Star]
- When In Rome [Star]
- Where the Heart Is [Star]
May 11th
- Abbott Elementary (Season 1) [Star]
- Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Moon Knight [Disney+ Original]
- Rebel [Star]
- Something Bit Me! (Season 1)
- The Quest [Disney+ Original]
- This Is Us (Seasons 1-3) [Star]
- The Wizard of Paws (Season 2)
May 13th
- The Blue Max [Star]
- Sneakerella [Disney+ Original]
- Taps [Star]
May 18th
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, five episodes)
- Dave (Season 2) [Star]
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (Season 1)
- One Mississippi (Seasons 1-2) [Star]
May 20th
- Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers
- The King of Comedy [Star]
- Man on Fire [Star]
- Shook
- The Valet [Star Original]
May 25th
- The Con [Star]
- Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1-2) [Star]
May 27th
- Brubaker [Star]
- Heat [Star]
- Hubbie’s Cosmic Journey
- L.A. Confidential [Star]
- The Negotiator [Star]
- Mission Pluto
- Obi-Wan Kenobi [Disney+ Original] (special two-episode premiere, then one new episode every subsequent Wednesday)
- Once Upon in a Time in America [Star]
- We Feed People [Disney+ Original]
May 31st
- Pistol [Star Original]
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Lucasfilm