Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in May 2022

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada.

Highlights include the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi (co-starring Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen and directed by Toronto’s Deborah Chow), Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

See below for the full list:

May 4th

Better Things (Season 5) [Star]

Cupid (Season 1) [Star]

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]

Fresh Off the Boat (Seasons 1-6) [Star]

October Road (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

May 6th

The Joy Luck Club [Star]

The Object of My Affection [Star]

What A Man [Star]

When In Rome [Star]

Where the Heart Is [Star]

May 11th

Abbott Elementary (Season 1) [Star]

Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Moon Knight [Disney+ Original]

Rebel [Star]

Something Bit Me! (Season 1)

The Quest [Disney+ Original]

This Is Us (Seasons 1-3) [Star]

The Wizard of Paws (Season 2)

May 13th

The Blue Max [Star]

Sneakerella [Disney+ Original]

Taps [Star]

May 18th

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, five episodes)

Dave (Season 2) [Star]

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (Season 1)

One Mississippi (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

May 20th

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

The King of Comedy [Star]

Man on Fire [Star]

Shook

The Valet [Star Original]

May 25th

The Con [Star]

Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

May 27th

Brubaker [Star]

Heat [Star]

Hubbie’s Cosmic Journey

L.A. Confidential [Star]

The Negotiator [Star]

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi [Disney+ Original] (special two-episode premiere, then one new episode every subsequent Wednesday)

Once Upon in a Time in America [Star]

We Feed People [Disney+ Original]

May 31st

Pistol [Star Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Lucasfilm