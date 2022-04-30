Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 25-May 1]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Undone (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

After Alma discovers that Becca is a time traveler like her, the sisters use their powers to solve why their mother suffers from depression.

Undone was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy (BoJack Horseman) and stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Constance Marie (George Lopez) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: April 29th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (23 to 26 minutes each)

Stream Undone here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

Apple TV+

Shining Girls [Apple Original]

A woman discovers that a recent murder is linked to a traumatic incident from her past, leading her to team with a journalist to travel through time and solve the case.

Based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel of the same name, Shining Girls was created by Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) and stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Jamie Bell (Rocketman) and Phillipa Soo (Hamilton).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 29th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Shining Girls here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Crave

I Love That For You

An aspiring home shopping channel host lies about her cancer returning to keep her job.

Inspired by Vanessa Bayer’s (Saturday Night Live) experience with leukemia, I Love That For You was created by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live) and stars Bayer, Molly Shannon (The White Lotus), Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) and Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas).

Crave premiere date: April 29th, 2022 (first episode, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around half an hour each)

Stream I Love That For You here.

The Survivor

The Survivor is based on the true story of Harry Haft, a man who boxed fellow inmates of Auschwitz to survive.

The film was directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man) and stars Ben Foster (Hell or High Water), Vicky Krieps (A Most Wanted Man), Billy Magnussen (Made For Love) and Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick).

Crave premiere date: April 27th, 2022

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes

Stream The Survivor here.

We Own This City

Based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book of the same name, We Own This City explores the corruption of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

The series was created by George Pelecanos and David Simon (The Wire) and stars Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), Jamie Hector (The Wire) and Josh Charles (The Good Wife).

Crave premiere date: April 25th, 2022 (first episode, new episode every Monday)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream We Own This City here.

We’re All Gonna Die [Crave Original]

Montreal’s Jay Baruchel (This is the End) speaks with top scientists, activists, and experts to examine various ways the world could come to an end, including an asteroid Armageddon, volcanic cataclysm and alien invasion.

Crave premiere date: April 30th, 2022 (all episodes)

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (around half an hour each)

Stream We’re All Gonna Die here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Sketchbook [Disney+ Original]

Each episode of this docuseries focuses on a single artist creating an iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios character, including Mark Henn (The Lion King‘s Simba), Eric Goldberg (Aladdin‘s Genie) and Hyun-Min Lee (Frozen‘s Olaf).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: April 27th, 2022 (all episodes)

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (22 to 23 minutes each)

Stream Sketchbook here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Bubble [Netflix Original]

In a post-apocalyptic Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, a young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.

Bubble was directed by Tetsurō Araki (Attack on Titans) and features the voices of Jun Shison (D-BOYS), Riria (Ressha Sentai ToQger) and Mamoru Miyano (Kingdom Hearts series).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 28th, 2022

Genre: Anime drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Bubble here.

Grace and Frankie (Season 7B) [Netflix Original]

In the final batch of episodes of Grace and Frankie, Grace, Frankie, Robert and Sol all drive each other crazy at the beach house.

Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman (Friends) and Howard J. Morris (Home Improvement) and stars Jane Fonda (Coming Home), Lily Tomlin (The Magic School Bus), Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Martin Sheen (The West Wing).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 29th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 12 episodes (27 to 34 minutes each)

Stream Grace and Frankie here.

Ozark (Season 4B) [Netflix Original]

In the final batch of Ozark episodes, find out what happens with the Byrde family.

Ozark was created by Bill Debuque and Mark Williams (The Accountant) and stars Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), Laura Linney (The Savages), Sofia Hublitz (MasterChef Junior) and Julia Garner (Inventing Anna).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 29th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (54 to 72 minutes each)

Stream Ozark here.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Hoping to become a true samurai, a teenage rabbit teams up with other warriors to protect their city from monsters, ninjas and aliens.

Based on Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo comics, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles was created by Doug and Candie Landale (The Weekenders and The Adventures of Puss in Boots, respectively) and features the voices of Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever), Aleks Le (Demon Slayers: Kimetsu no Yaiba), Mallory Low (DC Super Hero Girls) and Toronto’s own Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 28th, 2022

Genre: Animated action-comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (22 to 26 minutes each)

Stream Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Image credit: Netflix