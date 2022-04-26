Google CEO teases new hardware at I/O 2022

During Alphabet’s earnings calls, Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO, said the Pixel 6 is the ‘fastest-selling Pixel ever’ and that there will be hardware and Android announcements I/O 2022.

Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio. And it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest selling Pixel ever. And we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress. I’m excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O.

Further, the company plans to show off new Android features and services at I/O. Considering Google released Android 13 Beta 1 today without very many exciting features for users, it makes sense that the company plans to show off more at its I/O event on Ma

We’re expecting to see the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch at the May 11th Google I/O event.

Later this year, the YouTube app for television will improve smartphone control navigation and interactive features that will let people comment and share the videos they are watching on the TV screen.

Earnings-wise, Alphabet’s Q1 2022 revenue was up 23 percent from 55.3 billion USD (about $70.86 billion CAD) in Q1 2021, with an operating income of 20.09 billion USD (about $25.74 billion CAD) and a net income of 16.44 billion USD (about $21.01 billion CAD) for this quarter, down from $17.93 billion USD (about $22.97 billion CAD) year-over-year (YoY).

Further, in Q1 2022, YouTube ad revenue was $6.87 billion USD (about $8.80 billion CAD) vs $6 billion USD (about $7.69 billion CAD) YoY. Google’s other revenues, including its devices, Play Store and YouTube non-advertising revenue, reported $6.82 billion USD (about $8.74 billion CAD) compared to $6.49 billion USD (about $8.31 billion CAD) YoY.

