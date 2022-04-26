The Matrix Resurrections is coming to Crave on May 13

The Matrix Resurrections is coming to Bell’s Crave on May 13th.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film released in Canada on December 16th and then hit premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on January 14th. However, now the movie is finally making its way to Crave.

The Matrix Resurrections stars Toronto-raised Keanu Reeves, Vancouver-born Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more.

You can check out what else is coming to Crave in May, here.

A Crave subscription starts at $9.99/month for a ‘Mobile’ plan, which includes access to HBO Max content like The Matrix Resurrections.

A $19.99/month ‘Crave Total’ subscription is required to stream this content other devices, including, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

Image credit: Warner Bros.