What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late April 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the second half of April.

F1 2021 (Cloud) — April 19th

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) — April 19th [EA Play]

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console and PC) — April 19th

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 26th

Research and Destroy (Console and PC) — April 26th

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console and PC) — April 28th

Unsouled (Console and PC) — April 28th

As part of Xbox’s ongoing partnership with Ubisoft, Game Pass is also getting two more games: Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console and PC via the Ubisoft Connect app) “in the next two months” and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (PC via the Ubisoft Connect app, a free upgrade to the Marching Fire Edition on Console and Cloud).

On top of that, the following 12 Cloud games have received touch controls on mobile:

Ben 10

Besiege

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Edge of Eternity

Hitman Trilogy

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Paw Patrol

Race with Ryan

Transformers Battlegrounds

Windjammers 2

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Finally, these four games are leaving Game Pass on April 30th:

Cricket 19 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Console and PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Find out what came to Xbox Game Pass earlier this month here.

Image credit: Young Horses

Source: Xbox