What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early April 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the first half of April.

Notably, MLB The Show 22 — which is published by PlayStation — is releasing day one on Xbox Game Pass, just like last year’s The Show.

Cricket 22 (Cloud and Console) — April 5th

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console and PC) — April 7th

Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) EA Play — April 7th

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) — April 7th

Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) — April 7th

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console and PC) — April 12th

Panzer Corps 2 (PC) — April 12th

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) — April 12th

Lost In Random (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 14th

As a reminder, one of the ongoing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks is a 30-day trial for Paramount+, on which the live-action Halo series is streaming.

Meanwhile, these four games are leaving Game Pass on April 15th:

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console)

Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pathway (PC)

On top of that, F1 2019 (Cloud, Console and PC) is exiting the catalogue on April 18th.

As always, you can take advantage of a 20 percent member-exclusive discount to purchase any game to keep playing it even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.