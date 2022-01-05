Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction launching day one on Game Pass

Ubisoft has announced that its Ubisoft+ game subscription service is officially coming to Xbox platforms.

Starting at $19.99/month, Ubisoft+ offers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 100 Ubisoft games and their add-on content. Ubisoft+ is currently only available on PC and Google Stadia, making the upcoming Xbox launch the service’s console debut.

While a specific launch window for Ubisoft+ on Xbox wasn’t provided, Ubisoft did also reveal that Rainbow Six: Extraction is coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 20th, the same day it releases on every other platform.

It’s a significant get for Game Pass, as Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft Montreal’s massively popular predecessor to Extraction, has amassed more than 70 million players since releasing in December 2015. Additionally, Siege — which is already available on Game Pass for consoles — is coming to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, allowing mobile and PC subscribers to jump in.

Formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, Extraction offers a four-person co-op PvE experience that has players facing off against a mysterious alien threat. Extraction features 18 playable operators and a slew of unique gadgets and weapons as part of its signature Rainbow Six tactical gameplay.

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes both, plus Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live Gold and EA Play — is priced at $16.99/month.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft