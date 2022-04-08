Prototype Essential Home spotted on eBay

Essential went out of business back in 2020 because 0ne smartphone with mixed reviews wasn’t enough to keep the company going.

However, the startup smartphone maker had other devices in the works, including the GEM smartphone and the Essential Home smart speaker. Now, the Essential Home has been spotted on eBay.

Keep in mind that this speaker is a prototype, so you likely won’t want to actually buy it.

This smart speaker offers a different design compared to other home devices from the likes of Google and Amazon. The display is round with small bezels and a large speaker. Further, the screen is taped to the speaker and definitely looks like a prototype compared to devices currently on the market.

The speaker runs an OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo, according to the eBay listing.

The prototype speaker is available for $900 USD (roughly $1,133 CAD), which is incredibly expensive for a smart speaker, though this is definitely more of a collector’s item.

Source: eBay, Android Police