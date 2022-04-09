Here are the winners from the 2022 Canadian Game Awards

The 2022 Canadian Game Awards streamed on April 8th, doling out awards across 21 categories, including ‘Best Game Design,’ ‘Best Indie Game,’ and the coveted ‘Game of the Year.’

As in years past, the CGAs put a spotlight on incredible games made in Canada, as well as on the people that made those games.

Winners were selected by a Judging Committee, which included MobileSyrup’s own Brad Shankar along with a host of other Canadian-based media professionals.

Now, let’s get into the winners, starting with the big one: Game of the Year.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy took home the CGA’s Game of the Year award. Developed by Eidos-Montréal, the action-adventure game released in October 2021 to generally positive reviews. Players take control of Peter Quill/Star-Lord and lead other members of the titular team (including Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer) through harrowing adventures in the Andromeda galaxy.

And finally, the moment you've all been waiting for… The winner of Game of the Year at the 2022 #CanadianGameAwards is 🏆 Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy 🏆@GOTGTheGame @EidosMontreal Watch LIVE: https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/QYOqr7W2Kd — Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 9, 2022

Below, you can find the rest of the winners from the 2022 CGAs:

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Wytchwood

Also nominated: Far Cry 6, Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag, Winds & Leaves, Age of Empires IV

Best Game Design

WINNER: Inscryption

Also nominated: Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Moonglow Bay, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Best Score/Soundtrack

WINNER: Age of Empires IV

Also nominated: Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Echo Generation, The Big Con

Best Performance

WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Also nominated: Jon McLaren as Star-Lord – MGOTG, Alex Weiner as Rocket – MGOTG, Jack Black as Mote of Light – Psychonauts 2, Dominic Monaghan – Dark Threads

Best Narrative

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Also nominated: Echo Generation, Moonglow Bay, Wytchwood, Boyfriend Dungeon

Best Audio Design

WINNER: The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Also nominated: Echo Generation, Chivalry 2, Age of Empires IV, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Best Esports Player

WINNER: Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Also nominated: Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Alex “scuwry” Scala, Jasmine “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil, Mirna “athxna” Noureldin

Best Esports Host

WINNER: Parker “Interro” Mackay

Also nominated: Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen, Brody “Liefx” Moore, Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway, Conner “Scrawny” Girvan

Best Esports Organization

WINNER: Luminosity Gaming

Also nominated: OverActive Media, Parabellum Esports, Lazarus, Mirage

Best Esports Event

WINNER: Red Bull Campus Clutch – Canada National Finals

Also nominated: Jack Link’s $100k Canada Cup Powered by Toronto Ultra, Pinnacle 2021, Bell Esports Challenge, Get On My Line 2021

Best Esports Coach

WINNER: Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Also nominated: Kyle “OCEAN” O’Brien, Thomas “Trippy” Schappy, Joshua “Jatt” Leesman, Gabriel “Invert” Zoltan-Johan

Best Content Creator/Show

WINNER: Evan Fong

Also nominated: Nick Amyoony, Autumn Rhodes, HappyConsoleGamer, Andre Rebelo

Best Streamer

WINNER: Imane “Pokimane” Anys

Also nominated: Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, Félix “xQc” Lengyel, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Danny “Shiphtur” Le

Best Personality

WINNER: Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey

Also nominated: Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway, Autumn Rhodes, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Imane “Pokimane” Anys

Best PC Game

WINNER: Age of Empires IV

Also nominated: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Inscryption

Best Console Game

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Also nominated: Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age, FIFA 22, Echo Generation

Best Mobile Game

WINNER: LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Also nominated: Goose Goose Duck, RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar, Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square, Hotel Hermes, Grindstone

Best VR/AR Game

WINNER: Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder

Also nominated: Doom 3 VR, Dark Threads, Winds & Leaves, Arcadia.tv

Studio of the Year

WINNER: Ubisoft Toronto

Also nominated: EA Sports, Motive Studios, Relic Entertainment, Ubisoft Montreal

Best Indie Game

WINNER: Echo Generation

Also nominated: Moonglow Bay, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Boyfriend Dungeon, The Big Con

Fans’ Choice Award

WINNER: Super Animal Royale

Also nominated: Goose Goose Duck, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Chivalry 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Image credit: CGA

Source: CGA