Here are the winners from the 2022 Canadian Game Awards

The 2022 Canadian Game Awards streamed on April 8th, doling out awards across 21 categories, including ‘Best Game Design,’ ‘Best Indie Game,’ and the coveted ‘Game of the Year.’
As in years past, the CGAs put a spotlight on incredible games made in Canada, as well as on the people that made those games.
Winners were selected by a Judging Committee, which included MobileSyrup’s own Brad Shankar along with a host of other Canadian-based media professionals.
Now, let’s get into the winners, starting with the big one: Game of the Year.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy took home the CGA’s Game of the Year award. Developed by Eidos-Montréal, the action-adventure game released in October 2021 to generally positive reviews. Players take control of Peter Quill/Star-Lord and lead other members of the titular team (including Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer) through harrowing adventures in the Andromeda galaxy.
And finally, the moment you've all been waiting for…
The winner of Game of the Year at the 2022 Canadian Game Awards is
Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy
@GOTGTheGame @EidosMontreal
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/l1kqJ8RuN4#cgameawards pic.twitter.com/QYOqr7W2Kd
— Canadian Game Awards (@cgameawards) April 9, 2022
Below, you can find the rest of the winners from the 2022 CGAs:
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Wytchwood
Also nominated: Far Cry 6, Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag, Winds & Leaves, Age of Empires IV
Best Game Design
WINNER: Inscryption
Also nominated: Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Moonglow Bay, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
Best Score/Soundtrack
WINNER: Age of Empires IV
Also nominated: Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Echo Generation, The Big Con
Best Performance
WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
Also nominated: Jon McLaren as Star-Lord – MGOTG, Alex Weiner as Rocket – MGOTG, Jack Black as Mote of Light – Psychonauts 2, Dominic Monaghan – Dark Threads
Best Narrative
WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Also nominated: Echo Generation, Moonglow Bay, Wytchwood, Boyfriend Dungeon
Best Audio Design
WINNER: The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Also nominated: Echo Generation, Chivalry 2, Age of Empires IV, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
Best Esports Player
WINNER: Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
Also nominated: Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Alex “scuwry” Scala, Jasmine “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil, Mirna “athxna” Noureldin
Best Esports Host
WINNER: Parker “Interro” Mackay
Also nominated: Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen, Brody “Liefx” Moore, Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway, Conner “Scrawny” Girvan
Best Esports Organization
WINNER: Luminosity Gaming
Also nominated: OverActive Media, Parabellum Esports, Lazarus, Mirage
Best Esports Event
WINNER: Red Bull Campus Clutch – Canada National Finals
Also nominated: Jack Link’s $100k Canada Cup Powered by Toronto Ultra, Pinnacle 2021, Bell Esports Challenge, Get On My Line 2021
Best Esports Coach
WINNER: Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Also nominated: Kyle “OCEAN” O’Brien, Thomas “Trippy” Schappy, Joshua “Jatt” Leesman, Gabriel “Invert” Zoltan-Johan
Best Content Creator/Show
WINNER: Evan Fong
Also nominated: Nick Amyoony, Autumn Rhodes, HappyConsoleGamer, Andre Rebelo
Best Streamer
WINNER: Imane “Pokimane” Anys
Also nominated: Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, Félix “xQc” Lengyel, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Danny “Shiphtur” Le
Best Personality
WINNER: Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey
Also nominated: Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway, Autumn Rhodes, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Imane “Pokimane” Anys
Best PC Game
WINNER: Age of Empires IV
Also nominated: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Inscryption
Best Console Game
WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Also nominated: Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age, FIFA 22, Echo Generation
Best Mobile Game
WINNER: LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
Also nominated: Goose Goose Duck, RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar, Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square, Hotel Hermes, Grindstone
Best VR/AR Game
WINNER: Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder
Also nominated: Doom 3 VR, Dark Threads, Winds & Leaves, Arcadia.tv
Studio of the Year
WINNER: Ubisoft Toronto
Also nominated: EA Sports, Motive Studios, Relic Entertainment, Ubisoft Montreal
Best Indie Game
WINNER: Echo Generation
Also nominated: Moonglow Bay, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Boyfriend Dungeon, The Big Con
Fans’ Choice Award
WINNER: Super Animal Royale
Also nominated: Goose Goose Duck, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Chivalry 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Image credit: CGA
Source: CGA