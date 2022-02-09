Xplornet to connect Sundre, Alberta residents with fibre broadband

Xplornet says it’s working to connect Sundre, Alberta residents to fibre broadband over the course of the year.

Doing so will allow 1,300 homes and businesses in the small town to access the internet from a fibre-to-the-premise network.

Canada’s largest rural-focused broadband provider is making a private investment in the expansion but has also received $1.8 million in funding from the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund.

“We’re proud to continue investing in the province and to work with the Government of Canada to ensure that all rural Albertans can experience the benefits of fast and reliable internet connectivity,” Bill Macdonald, the company’s executive vice-president of business development, said in a statement. “This is especially important as more of the world moves online, including how we learn, work and connect with family and friends.”

The project will be completed in phases. The first phase will finish in June, granting 100 homes and businesses access to the network. The remaining phases will also be delivered over 2022, but a specific timeline is not available at this time.

The expansion is part of Xplornet’s mission to deploy scalable fibre and 5G wireless technology in its network to meet the needs of rural Canadians. The organization is investing $500 million by 2025 to achieve this.

Source: Xplornet