Xplornet to offer fibre-to-the-home internet in rural Ontario

200,000 homes and businesses across rural Ontario communities will soon get fibre-to-the-home internet access through Xplornet.

This is part of the rural-focused broadband provider’s commitment to invest $500 million towards improved technology by 2025.

“To meet our customers’ growing demand for more speed and data, Xplornet is investing to deploy next-generation network technologies that deliver unprecedented speeds, unlimited data plans, and increased connectivity so that rural Canadians can benefit from the same quality of broadband as those who live and work in urban centres,” said Allison Lenehan, the president and CEO of Xplornet communications, in a statement.

A representative from Xplornet told MobileSyrup a full list of what communities will be “available in the weeks and months to come.” Homes impacted by the expansion will be notified directly through the mail.

Besides fibre-to-the-home internet access, the company is also introducing the first rural 5G standalone network in Canada.

The service will first be available in New Brunswick and will expand to 250 additional rural communities across the country over the next year.

