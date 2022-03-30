Dyson reveals noise-cancelling headphones with built-in air purifier

No, the above headline was not created in a meme generator.

Dyson has revealed a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that feature a built-in air purifier designed to protect the wearer from air pollution. Dyson is most well known for its various high-end vacuum and air filtering devices, and the reveal of the Dyson Zone marks the company’s first foray into the world of audio.

On the audio side, the headphones feature three active noise cancellation modes: ‘Isolation,’ ‘Conversation’ and ‘Transparency.’ Isolation is the highest-level form of noise cancellation, followed by Conversation, which allows the wearer to hear people speaking around them by amplifying their voices. Finally, Transparency passes surrounding audio directly through the Dyson Zone’s built-in mics.

The built-in filter features a potassium-enriched carbon filter that utilizes electrostatic filtration to clean the air through for modes: ‘Low,’ ‘Medium,’ ‘High’ and ‘Auto.’ Each mode is focused on a specific breathing pattern. For example, if you’re working out or doing physical activity, you’d likely want the filter portion of the Zone to be set to high to make your breathing easier.

Dyson emphasizes that the slightly dystopian-looking device hasn’t been designed with COVID-19 in mind and that it started development roughly six years ago, long before the start of the ongoing pandemic. The company says its engineers have experimented with over 500 different prototypes.

“Air pollution is a global problem — it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move,” said Dyson chief engineer Jake Dyson in a recent press release. “And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face.”

Dyson says the Zone will release this coming fall, but it’s still unclear how much it will cost. Given Dyson’s various Air Purifiers are priced in the range of $800 in Canada, I’d expect the Zone headphones/air purifier to cost well over $1,000.

Though the tech powering the Dyson Zone is undeniably cool, it’s unlikely many people will be willing to wear a device like this in public, especially since it’s not COVID-specific or a replacement for a KN95 mask. Still, it has the potential to allow you to live out your Cyberpunk 2077 dystopian dreams in real-life.

Image credit: Dyson