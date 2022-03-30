PlayStation’s Spring Sale discounts PS4, PS5 games up to 75 percent off

The PlayStation Store’s Spring Sale is offering a variety of triple-A games and more at a discounted price.
Titels like NBA 2K22, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls are on sale until April 27th.
Below are some of the best deals:
- NBA 2K22 for PS5: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: now $39.99, was $49.99
- Ghost of Tushima Directors Cut PS5/PS4: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: now $38.39, was $64.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice- Game of the Year Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Returnal: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Demon’s Souls: now $51.29, was $89.99
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition: now $53.24, was $106.49
- Batman: Arkham Collection: now $11.99, was $79.99
- Hitman 3: Standard Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Scarlet Nexus PS4 & PS5: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition: now $26.69, was $133.49
You can check out the complete list of games, here.