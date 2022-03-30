fbpx
PlayStation’s Spring Sale discounts PS4, PS5 games up to 75 percent off

Games like Deathloop, Hitman 3 and Demon's Souls are on sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 30, 20222:45 PM EDT
Demon's Souls remake

The PlayStation Store’s Spring Sale is offering a variety of triple-A games and more at a discounted price.

Titels like NBA 2K22, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls are on sale until April 27th.

Below are some of the best deals:

You can check out the complete list of games, here.

