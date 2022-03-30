Instagram-like ‘collab’ feature is in the works at Twitter

It seems like Twitter is working on a feature similar to Instagram Collabs.

According to Twitter tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who’s been following the development of the feature by digging through the Twitter app’s code, the San Francisco, California-based company first started testing the feature back in December.

#Twitter continues to work on the Collabs feature 👀 Let's see how it works 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Co7uOUVxzN — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 29, 2022

Paluzzi’s latest update on the feature shows how it will look once widely rolled out, and according to the screenshot, you’ll be able to invite other Twitter accounts to collaborate with you by ‘asking’ them to co-own a Tweet.

If they accept the co-ownership, the Tweet will automatically go up and show both accounts as the author(s).

It’s worth noting that the collaborate feature will only work with accounts that are public, and follow you.

As of right now, if two individuals, brands or influencers have to share a joint statement, or promote something together, they usually both share the same Tweet and tag each other to indicate the collaboration. With the in-development feature, releasing joint statements would become much easier, as you’ll only have to put out one Tweet instead of publishing two separate ones, with the co-owned tweet appearing on both authors’ timelines.

We aren’t sure when Twitter aims to widely release the feature, though judging by Paluzzi’s leaks, it seems that it wouldn’t be a long wait.

Source: @alex193a