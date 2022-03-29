Apex Legends’ current-gen Xbox Series X and PS5 update is now available

Apex Legends’ current-generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 update has finally arrived.

The update includes 4K visuals HDR and improved shadow/draw distances on current-gen consoles, but unfortunately, no 120hz refresh rate support — that feature is “coming in future updates.”

Support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller and its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback is also coming in a later update, alongside more visual improvements on the Series X and PS5. It’s also worth noting that the Xbox Series S version of the game is only updated with HDR support.

The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX! PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game 👇

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery. 🔗: https://t.co/Hye8qEKTVh pic.twitter.com/5HfUSAYkWD — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 29, 2022

The update will arrive on the Xbox Series X/S via ‘Smart Delivery,’ so the latest version of the game should install automatically. On PS5, you need to navigate to ‘Your Collection’ under the Game Library on the console’s dashboard. Next, find Apex Legends, select it and download the next-gen version.

Alongside the update, Apex is also launching a new ‘Control’ limited-time event focused on its 9 vs. 9 game mode that launched back in February.

With Halo Infinite‘s relevance waning due to an extreme lack of new content, I’m strongly considering diving back into Apex, especially now that this new current-gen update has launched.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Source: @PlayApex