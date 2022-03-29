Governments of Ontario and Canada allocate millions for high-speed internet in Southwestern Ontario communities

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing $24 million to improve access to high-speed internet in 1,180 households in rural Ontario.

The communities include Brooke-Alvinston, Inwood, Oakdale, Oil City, Oil Springs, Pelee Island, Wheatley Harbour, Elmdale, rural areas near Tilbury, Birr, Clandeboye, Denfield and Lucan.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is equally as important to rural residents and businesses as it is to those in larger urban centres,” Bob Bailey, MPP for Sarnia-Lambton, said.

The two governments entered a $1.2 billion partnership in July 2021 to support projects that will provide high-speed internet access to 280,000 rural and remote projects in Ontario.

Earlier this week, the two governments announced $6 million to connect 1,191 homes with high-speed internet under that agreement.

“By working together with our federal partners and internet service providers, we are expanding access to high-speed internet to more communities across the province — including in Southwestern Ontario — so everyone can access critical health services, learn, work, start a business, and connect with their loved ones–all online,” Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, said.

