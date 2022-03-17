Canadian streamer ‘xQc’ accidentally opens Overwatch 2 on stream

Canadian streamer xQc from Quebec has broken a very important NDA after allegedly launching Overwatch 2 on his Twitch stream.

While I can’t confirm the authenticity of this video, it looks likely that this is Overwatch 2, especially given the closed alpha is currently available for Overwatch League players and Blizzard employees — and apparently well-known streamers. It’s worth noting that the login page doesn’t say Overwatch 2 and only reads “Overwatch.” However, this doesn’t mean that it’s not the correct game.

The video is brief and amusing to watch, but the streamer could find themselves in a lot of trouble. Overwatch League player, Félix “xQc” Lengyel, was previously fined suspended and asked to part ways with their team due to racist comments.

Overwatch 2 was initially announced back in 2019, but the game has yet to release. While we’ve received news about new characters, maps and game modes, no actual release date has been confirmed. However, the game’s director, Aaron Keller, recently released more information about the title and revealed that a new closed beta will launch in late April.

Additionally, a developer livestream scheduled for March 18th will likely reveal more information about Overwatch 2.

Source: Reddit