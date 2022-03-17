Access Communications launches ultra-fast internet in several Saskatchewan communities

Access Communications Co-operative has launched its ‘AccessHyperSpeed 1 Gig’ in eight Saskatchewan communities.

The service offers download speeds up to 940Mbps and upload speeds up to 30Mbps, with unlimited access to data. The subscription also allows multiple users to be online at the same line, play online video games, and stream in 4K.

“These new HyperSpeed 1 Gig communities are just the start,” Jim Deane, CEO of Access Communications, said. “Access has even more launches scheduled for 2022 as part of our commitment to deliver the leading-edge communication and entertainment services the people of Saskatchewan deserve.”

The eight communities include Balgonie, Coppersands, Emerald Park, Melville, Milestone, Pilot Butte, Yorkton and White City. Access Communications initially launched the service on December 15th.

“Gigabit internet meets the demand of today’s technology, and we can’t wait for even more Access customers to experience the service,” Deane said.

Image credit: Access Communications

Source: Access Communications