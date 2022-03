RiverTV is now offering a 30-day free trial for a limited time.

Normally, the VMedia-owned platform only has a seven-day trial.

With RiverTV, Canadians can access live TV & VOD streaming from more than 45 channels, including Global TV, CBC/SRC, HGTV, Showcase, W and Teletoon.

You can sign up for a free trial here. RiverTV is available on a variety of devices, including Android and iOS. The service starts at $16.99/month afterward, with extra fees required for add-on channels like Super Channel.