Canadian Overwatch League player xQc parts way with Dallas Fuel

Canadian Overwatch League player Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has agreed to part ways with his team the Dallas Fuel.
xQc’s contract with the Fuel was originally set to expire at end of the season, which concludes on July 28th.
“There are few players out there who have achieved as much success in as short a time as Félix has in competitive Overwatch. Ultimately, it was in the best interest of our organization and Félix to part ways before the expiration of his contract,” said Mike Rufail, owner of the Dallas Fuel in a press statement.
“No one wants to see Félix succeed more than we do, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him. I want to thank him for his time and the passion he brought to the Dallas Fuel.”
This past week the League suspended xQc for using an emote in a racially disparaging manner on the League’s stream and social media. Lengyel would spam, or repeatedly misuse, the ‘trihard‘ emote whenever Overwatch League host Malik Forté would go on-screen.
Forté responded to Lengyel’s suspension with the following tweet:
It doesn't bother me, personally, but it does aggravate me to see how it's been discouraging many others. All I can say to those ppl is: Look, these stream monsters aren't use to people like me in their esports. Their immature. This is them lashing out, getting cheap laughs, etc.
— Malik Forté 🎤 (@Malik4Play) March 10, 2018
The League suspended xQc for four matches and fined the player $4,000 USD. The Quebecer only appeared in a total of six Overwatch League matches.
The Overwatch League previously suspended xQc during the first stage of the Overwatch League for making offensive comments towards openly gay League player, Austin ‘Muma’ Wilmot. While the League suspended the player, the Dallas Fuel prevented xQc from playing more matches in the league’s first stage.
The reason for Lengyel’s leaving the team is to make room for additional signings during the League’s transfer window, according to the Dallas Fuel. That said, his recent controversial actions probably played a role in the decision as well.
Many Overwatch players know xQc as one of the best Winston (a talking gorilla) players in the world. xQc also helped Canada to reach second place in the 2017 Overwatch League World Cup.
