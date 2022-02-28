Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in March 2022

PlayStation has revealed the new batch of games coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in March.

As previously confirmed, Shadow Warrior 3 is debuting on PlayStation Now on March 1st, the same day it releases for standalone purchase on PlayStation and other platforms. The game will be available through PS Now until July 4th.

Meanwhile, the other three titles joining the PS Now catalogue on March 1st are Chicken Police: Paint It Red, Crysis Remastered and Relicta.

PlayStation Now is available on PS4, PS5 and PC at a cost of $12.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months.

Find out what hit PlayStation Now in February here.

Image credit: Crytek

Source: PlayStation