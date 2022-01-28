These are the top 19 deals at Best Buy right now

Best Buy’s weekly Top Deals flyer always has at least a few tech products that pique our interest, and this week is no exception. Check out the deals below for the retailer’s latest discounts on smart TVs, smartwatches, wireless headphones, and … Settlers of Catan?

LG 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $2,299.99

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $69.99 (save $60)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $579.99 (save $300)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $74.99 (save $10)

Samsung 32″ FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $248.88 (save $101)

ProForm Sport 6.0 Folding Treadmill for $999.99 (save $500)

HP 14″ Laptop – Natural Silver for $579.99 (save $120)

Insignia 40″ 1080p HDR LED TV for $299.99 (save $50)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $300)

Skullcandy Dime In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $29.99 (save $10)

Kobo Clara HD 6″ Digital eReader with Touchscreen for $119.99 (save $30)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $249.99 (save $100)

Eufy Touch & Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $299.99 (save $50)

MSI Modern 14″ Laptop – Carbon Grey for $499.99 (save $150)

Settlers of Catan Board Game for $49.99 (save $10)

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $269.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Elements Wood-Look Hexagon Panels for $299.99 (save $70)

Soundcore Life Note 3 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $89.99 (save $40)

Citizen Eco-Drive 45mm Men’s Sport Watch for $149.99 (save $245)

Photo source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.