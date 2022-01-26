Netflix rolls out HD and HDR support to 2021 Pixel phones

Netflix doesn’t typically add HD or HDR support to new phones right away, for some annoying reason.

Now, the latest slate of Android devices that are certified to work with Netflix HD and HDR10 videos include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and the not-so-available in Canada Pixel 5a.

Google launched Pixel 5a in August, and the other two devices in October, so Pixel owners haven’t had to wait too long.

Netflix has also increased the cost of its services across Canada for viewers who want HD and 4K content.

The standard plan now costs $16.50 per month, $1.50 more than its previous cost of $15 per month. This option includes HD content and allows users to watch content on two screens at once.

The Premium plan tier, which includes 4K streaming and allows four screens to be used concurrently has jumped from $19 to $21.

Source: Netflix