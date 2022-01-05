Shopper’s 50,000 PC Point promotion is available only today

Shoppers Drug Mart is back with its PC Optimum Points promotion. The Canadian retail pharmacy chain is offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $150. Note that this offer is available today, Wednesday, January 5th only.

50,000 PC Optimum points work out to $50 in value, so in essence, you’re only spending $100.

You can redeem points towards anything from Shoppers’ surprisingly extensive catalogue, which includes wireless headphones, video games, media streamers and cameras.

Check out some buying suggestions below: