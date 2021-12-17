Five new Sega Genesis games added to Nintendo’s Switch Online ‘Expansion Pack’

Nintendo has expanded its Switch Online ‘Expansion Pack’ offering with five new titles Sega Genesis titles: Altered Beast, Dynamite Headdy, Thunder Force II, Sword of Vermilion and ToeJam & Earl.

This announcement follows the reveal that Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the service in January. Nintendo also recently added Paper Mario 64 to Switch Online’s Expansion Pack tier.

The Expansion Pack Switch Online subscription tier has been heavily criticized for featuring shoddy emulation across both its Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. Since launch, players have cited issues like delayed on-screen responses to button presses and weird graphical glitches.

Nintendo has yet to address these issues.

Other Sega Genesis games available in the Expansion Pack include Golden Axe, Streets of Rage 2, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Phantasy Star IV, Castlevania Bloodline and Ecco The Dolphin.

Though other than ToeJam & Earl (or as my mom called the game when I was a kid, ‘Burb & Fart’) none of the new Genesis titles appeal to me, it’s greatto see Nintendo add new titles to the Expansion Pack given its launch selection was pretty dismal.

An individual Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription costs $63.99 for 12 months, while a Family Membership costs $99.99 for 12 months.