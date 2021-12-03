Paper Mario is coming to the Switch Online’s Expansion pack

Nintendo is charging forward with its Switch Online Expansion Pack tier despite it being plagued with emulation-related issues.

The next game to hit the subscription service is Paper Mario for the Nintendo 64 on December 10th. The first title in the series, Paper Mario released nearly 20 years ago back in 2001.

Unlike a lot of N64 titles, Paper Mario’s simplistic visuals have aged remarkably well and looked pretty good in high-definition. It’s unclear if Nintendo has plans to fix emulation issues with other titles in the Expansion Pack, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, for example.

In Link’s N64 Zelda outing, there are several problems with the Switch version of the game, including graphical anomalies and delayed button presses.

Nintendo’s new ‘Expansion Pack‘ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts). The subscription includes Switch Online, SNES, NES, N64, Sega Genesis and Animal Crossing New Horizon’s first paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise.

Notable launch N64 titles include Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, Mario Tennis 64, Super Mario 64 and more. Along with N64 titles, the subscription also includes access to Sega Genesis games like Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Contra: Hard Crops, Shining Force and more.

Source: @NintendoCanada