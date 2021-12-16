Telus Boxing Week deals include iPhone discounts, free Galaxy Buds Live

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus’ Boxing Week deals are now live. There are some decent offers worth checking out, and we’ve included the best offers below:

You can view all of Telus’ Boxing Week deals here.

Additionally, Telus has some decent plan offers available. Telus’ plans all include Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited data that throttles to a speed of up to 512Kbps when you go beyond your allotted data cap. You can check those out below:

$80/mo 20GB

$85/mo 40GB

$90/mo 40GB Canada/U.S.

$100/mo 60GB Canada/U.S.

It’s worth noting that back in October, Telus offered the same $80/20GB and $85/40GB plans, but also had a $95/60 plan that’s no longer available.

You can view Telus’ current plans here.