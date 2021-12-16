Bell’s Boxing Week deals include six months of Crave when you buy a phone

Bell’s ‘Boxing Week’ deals are now available, offering discounts on smartphones and more. Check out some of the highlights below:
- iPhone 13 — $0 down, $22.71/mo financing with Device Return Option (save $175)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $0 down, $17.50/mo financing with Device Return Option (save $840)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ — $0 down, $29.50/mo financing with Device Return Option (save $740.02)
- iPhone 12 — $o down, $16.09/mo financing with Device Return Option (save $260)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — $0 down, $15.84/mo financing with Device Return Option (save $720)
- Get six months of Crave with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay financing
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ when you buy an Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6 or SE with Bell SmartPay
You can check out all Bell’s Boxing Week deals here.
Bell is also running a few decent plan offers. As usual, Bell’s plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited data that’s throttled to a maximum speed of up to 512Kbps after you go beyond the cap in your plan.
Check out the plans below:
- $80/mo 20GB
- $85/mo 40GB
- $95/mo 60GB
- $175/mo 100GB
It’s worth noting that Bell also offered similar plans back in October. You can check out Bell’s plans here.