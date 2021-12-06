Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra renders leak online

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series has leaked online courtesy of Evan Blass.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1 — Ev (@evleaks) December 6, 2021

This latest leak surrounding Samsung’s upcoming tablet reveals the difference between all three models of the rumoured device. For example, the Tab S8 Ultra looks like it features the slimmest bezels and even has a notch for its front-facing camera. Blass goes on to say that the Ultra variant will have a very limited production run.

If the Tab S8 offers similar sizing to its predecessors, it will likely sport an 11-inch display and the Tab S8+ will feature a 12.4-inch screen. Rumours indicate Tab S8 Ultra will feature a massive 14-inch display.

It’s unclear when Samsung will launch these new tablets, but the devices may launch alongside the Galaxy S22 series in January or February.

Source: @evleaks